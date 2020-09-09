It’s customary to name 1956 the zero yr of rock ‘n’ roll. Elvis Presley has so much to do with it, with this efficiency on the “Ed Sullivan Present”, a flagship selection present in the USA. He’ll quickly grow to be a world star, because of this ballad, sung that night. 21 years earlier, life started very modestly for Elvis in a household bungalow in Mississippi. His dad and mom transfer, and a report firm notices their son’s expertise. Due to his producer, he burned his first data.

From live shows to live shows, Elvis begins to seduce an viewers together with his music which readily mixes a number of nice influences: blues, gospel and nation. First 45 rpm for him in a giant report firm of New York: a report firm which opens the doorways of the tv units to him. And every time it’s a success. Nonetheless, Ed Sullivan nonetheless considers it inappropriate for a household present, due to his well-known sway. “He’s an artist who is thought by all America’s most conservative, folks discover this singer an obscene singer.”, explains Sebastian Danchin, historian and creator of the guide “Elvis Presley or the revenge of the south”. For his look on the “Ed Sullivan Present”, Elvis subsequently appropriately selected a ballad, from a movie he was capturing on the time. Tens of millions of singles have been subsequently ordered.

