Austin Butler as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’. Courtesy of Prada

Baz Luhrmann’s long-awaited project that will bring Elvis Presley to life in a film has already taken shape. The film opens next week at the Cannes film festival, in the south of France, and will hit theaters in the United States at the end of June (in Spain its premiere is scheduled for July 1). Now you have been able to see more images of its protagonists and their style of the sixties. And, as has been announced this Friday, Miuccia Prada has been the designer in charge of a good part of the outfits of the protagonists.

Through her two clothing firms, Prada and Miu Miu, the Italian dressmaker has made the sketches and designs for Austin Butler, who plays Elvis; Tom Hanks, in the role of his agent, Tom Parker —it was precisely on this shoot that Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, contracted covid-19, in March 2020—; and Olivia DeJonge, who plays Priscilla Presley. for the star of Rock And Roll, dressed in Prada, goes for tailored suits, in colors like brown or maroon, with large lapels and details like sunglasses or colored belts. For her, from Miu Miu, for chiffon dresses, very short skirts, campaign pants and sequins. All to help characterize the characters without falling into the grotesque or disguise.

This three-way collaboration between Miuccia Prada, Baz Luhrmann and costume designer and producer Catherine Martin is renewed after the three already brought to life the clothes of two of the director’s films: those of the great gatbyin 2013, and those that Leonardo DiCaprio wore in romeo+julietin 1996. “Something that reflects Prada’s multidisciplinary attitude through a creativity that is nourished by a constant dialogue with the universes of art, cinema and architecture”, explained the Italian firm in a statement.

Actors Austin Butler and Olivia DeJonge, as Elvis and Priscilla Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s film ‘Elvis’. Warner

Martin, the four-time Oscar-winning costume designer and creator of clothes for most of Luhrmann’s films —both have been married since 1997 and have two children—, has explained in that same note that the center of the narrative is the “legendary love story” between Elvis and Priscilla, and has highlighted “the beauty and iconic style” of this and how “it has indelibly marked contemporary culture”. “So it was important for Baz and me to stay true to her true legacy, not simply imitating Mrs. Presley’s clothes, but finding a modern way to connect audiences with her distinctive, history-making style,” Martin reflects. who is “delighted” to collaborate with Prada, to immerse herself in its archives —Miu Miu has investigated and reinterpreted on more than one occasion in the different decades of the 20th century— and to work with “its superlative workshops”.

Several sketches created by Miuccia Prada for the film ‘Elvis’, by Baz Luhrmann. Courtesy of Prada

For the garments, the creators have been inspired by specific moments experienced by Elvis and Priscilla, such as a sequined jumpsuit that she wore at a concert in Las Vegas, for example; or a wool dress that she wore with a jacket in an NBC special dedicated to Elvis, a garment that, for example, has been literally recreated.