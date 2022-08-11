The Flh 1200 Electra Glide of the “king of rock ‘n roll” had already been auctioned three years ago, without reaching the record price of 2 million dollars: Elvis’ Harley returns to aim for the record

Manuele Cecconi

It had already been auctioned in the summer of 2019, albeit without completely achieving the organizers’ goal: to become the most expensive bike ever sold, reaching 1.7-2 million dollars. Now the Harley-Davidson Flh 1200 Electra Glide that belonged to Elvis Presley tries again, always under the banner of Gws, who put it back up for auction during an auction entirely dedicated to king of rock ‘n roll, The Lost Jewelry Collection of Elvis Presley and Colonel Tom Parker (Elvis’s “colonel” manager, aka Andreas Cornelis van Kuijk).

THE “LAST” OF THE KING – Three years ago the Milwaukee twin had snatched a pharaonic offer of 800 thousand dollars (726 thousand euros at the then exchange rate) during the auction Artifacts of Hollywood, also organized by Gws ​​Auctions, consecrating itself as the star of the event and becoming one of the most expensive HD ever. But what makes this specimen exceptional? It is not “only” a motorcycle that belonged to Elvis, but also the last two-wheeler that Mr. Presley put in the garage shortly before his death. The motorcycle, as evidenced by the original payment invoice accompanying the vehicle, was purchased by King in 1976, a few months before his death on August 16, 1977: the odometer reads just 126 miles, the equivalent of 203 km, because following the death of Elvis the Electra Glide remained on display for many years at the Pioneer Auto Museum of Murdo, South Dakota. Until – precisely – September 2019, when a mysterious as well as wealthy collector decided to put his hand to his robust wallet. See also The 5 footballers who could fill the position of Luis Romo in Cruz Azul before his imminent departure from the team

(RI) TRY THE RECORD? – The auction base is set at $ 130,000, but without exaggerating the forecasts it is likely that this value will soon be multiplied, offer after offer. Along with the bike, the lucky buyer will also win a letter written by Elvis’ widow, Priscilla Presley, godmother of the event dedicated to the legendary singer. Returning to the quotations, to date the most expensive motorcycle ever auctioned is a Vincent Black Lighting from 1951: one of the 33 examples produced, of which only 19 have survived to the present day, was sold in 2018 for a whopping 929,000 dollars. It would have done better Captain Americaone of the choppers used in Easy Rider, for which in 2014 they were offered as much as 1.3 million dollars. The conditional is necessary because it was discovered that the bike was not authentic: the auction, as a result, was canceled.