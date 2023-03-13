Elvis: plot, cast, trailer and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema

Elivs is the premiere film broadcast this evening, Monday 13 March 2023, on Sky Cinema Uno at 21.15. The film tells the life of the famous Elvis Presley and his complicated relationship with the manager Colonel Tom Parker, from the rise to world fame, through the relationship with his wife Priscilla. Directed by Baz Luhrmann. The film received eight nominations for the 2023 Academy Awards. Below is the plot, cast, trailer and where to stream the movie Elvis.

Plot

The film tells the life of the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), showing his rise and success, which allowed him to become one of the icons of the American cultural scene, also sweeping away part of the innocence of the time. Of particular relevance will be the relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks), with whom Elvis will weave an artistic partnership lasting about twenty years.

The film focuses precisely on this complex relationship, starting from the rise of the first rock star in history to the achievement of worldwide fame, hitherto never touched by any other star with such vehemence. All while America is experiencing a socio-cultural upheaval, which will lead to great changes. In the cast we also find Olivia DeJonge who plays Priscilla Presley, Elvis’ wife with whom the star got married in 1967 and, despite the many relationships attributed to him, the only woman the King has married.

Elvis: the cast

We’ve seen the plot, but what is the cast of the film? The film stars Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh, Olivia DeJonge, Luke Bracey, David Wenham, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Xavier Samuel, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Dacre Montgomery, Leon Ford, Kate Mulvany, Jay Chaydon, Charles Grounds, Josh McConville. Below all the actors and their characters interpreted.

Austin ButlerElvis Presley

Chaydon Jay: Baby Elvis Presley

Tom HanksColonel Tom Parker

Helen ThomsonGladys Presley

Richard RoxburghVernon Presley

Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley

Luke BraceyJerry Schilling

Natasha Bassett as Dixie Locke

David WenhamHank Snow

Kelvin Harrison Jr.: BB King

Xavier SamuelScotty Moore

Kodi Smit-McPhee: Jimmie Rodgers Snow

Leon FordTom Diskin

Kate Mulvany Marion Keisker

Josh McConvilleSam Phillips

Dacre MontgomerySteve Binder

Streaming and TV

Where to see Elvis on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, is broadcast today – 13 March 2023 – on Sky Cinema Uno (Sky channel 301) at 21.15. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform reserved for Sky subscribers, SkyGo. And again at any time on demand on Sky and streaming on NOW.