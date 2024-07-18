ANDlvis PerlazaSanta Fe playerdenounced on Wednesday a racist act committed by the coach of Deportivo Pasto of which he would have been a victim during the match for the first date of the League.

According to the criteria of

The player was visibly upset during the match, which saw a heated fight between the two teams. Perlaza is seen in images angrily reprimanding Florentín and he, in turn, is seen saying things to the player and urging him to continue playing.

Perlaza’s complaint

In the post-match interview, the player was asked about the moment in the match and he took the opportunity to denounce the act of racism to which he was subjected. “He told me, son of a bitch, get up, you black faggot” The footballer said he asked for a good example and added: “That made me mad, I wanted to hit him.”

In addition to this, he was asked why he had not done anything, to which he replied: “You cannot stay on the field, because who is the one who sets the example here? One always ends up being harmed. You have to bear it and carry on, there is no other way.”

ACOLFUTPRO supported the player and asked for the incident to be investigated

Given the unfortunate situation, the Colombian Association of Professional Footballers issued a statement supporting Elvis Perlaza and calling for an investigation into the conduct of the Deportivo Pasto strategist.We reject the racist acts against our colleague Elvis Perlaza Santa Fe begins the text with which they reproached the facts presented.

They also mention that these inconveniences affect both the footballer and his dignity and the image of Colombian sport. To this end, they also call for respect and tolerance among the actors of the national sport and ask for measures to report the events when they occur.

Racism has become highly visible in the current debate after the chants chanted by the Argentine national team players against the French. Now, in the Colombian League, a new chapter has opened with this unfortunate event involving a coach against a player who is now asking for the situation to be investigated. In light of this, disciplinary measures are expected to clarify the altercation.