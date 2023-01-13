Lisa Marie Presley, 54, Elvis Presley’s only daughter died last night in Los Angeles after being hospitalized for illness. Three days ago she went to the Golden Globe ceremony. The family released a statement through Sam Mast, spokesman for mother Priscilla Presley, wife of the king of rock & roll for 7 years: “We are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of beloved Lisa Marie”.

The Los Angeles County Department responded to a call this afternoon referring to a woman in Calabasas who was apparently “not breathing.” The paramedics, who promptly intervened, found the woman still alive and transported her to the local hospital where she was revived. Then in the evening the news of her death.

Lisa Marie had followed in the footsteps of her famous father, who died when she was 9 years old, and had also recorded three albums in which she tried to distinguish her music from that of Elvis without however denying her roots. The presence of her father, noted the New York Times, was a constant in Lise Marie’s life so much so that she was present at the Golden Globes on Tuesday evening to celebrate Elvis and Austin Butler’s performance in the “biopic” Elvis. “He perfectly captured the essence of my father,” she said in an interview with Extra TV.