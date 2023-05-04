Without any shadow of a doubt, Simone Antolini and Alessandro Cecchi Paone are among the most popular and talked about protagonists of this new edition of L’Isola Dei Famosi. Elvis Antolini, Simone’s brother, spoke about their experience in Honduras. Let’s find out all the statements of him together.

Over the past few days, Elvis Antolini has been guest to Island Party. Here, on the occasion of ainterviewthe famous model let himself go to unedited statements in the company of Andrea Dianetti and Giorgia Palmas.

During the conversation, the winner of Mister Sanremo and Mister Bello d’Italia spoke about theadventure of his brother Simone Antolini And Alessandro Cecchi Paone to The Island of the Famous:

Seeing my brother in Honduras makes me happy. We saw each other every day and now I see him on television. I’m happy for him and for Alessandro and I hope this adventure goes on. I see them very well together. If at home we expected this departure? The Island is tough compared to other reality shows and is very demanding. But my brother is very competitive and he loves strong emotions like this. Then he was the first leader and I’m proud.

Subsequently, the focus was shifted to the love story between the two TV personalities. In detail, Elvis revealed how the knowledge between his younger brother and Alexander:

How did they meet? Alessandro Cecchi Paone and Simone met through Instagram and then met. From the conversations everything was born. Simone took the first step. Yes, maybe the older one gets a little to be desired. They have been together for a year now. I know Alessandro, but the family still don’t. He hasn’t been introduced at the moment. The crisis they had on the island? I think this program will be a test and they will come out stronger than before. However, the context is not easy between hunger and all the rest.

Finally, the model stated that his brother will stay loyal to his partner for the duration of theirs experience to the program conducted by Ilary Blasi. These were hers words: