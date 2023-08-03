The current Comptroller General of the Republic, Elvis Amoroso, has presented his name to aspire to join the board of the new National Electoral Council (CNE), the electoral authority that must be selected in the coming weeks with a view to the presidential elections scheduled for 2024 His name stands out along with that of 153 other candidates on a list that must be debated by the National Assembly, the Venezuelan Parliament controlled by Chavismo, after a consultation process stipulated by the Constitution. The previous board, chaired by Pedro Calzadilla, the result of a labored political agreement between the government and the opposition two years ago, resigned abruptly and without giving explanations to his charges a few weeks ago.

Comptroller General of the Republic, belonging to the so-called citizen power and president of the Republican Moral Council (branch of public power in charge of ensuring the correct administration of the national patrimony) in one of the most critical moments of corruption in Venezuela, Amoroso has been the architect of at least 15 political disqualifications to key leaders of the Venezuelan opposition. Among them, that of Henrique Capriles, from Primero Justicia; Juan Guaidó, from Popular Will; but, above all, from María Corina Machado, from Vente Venezuela, currently leading all opinion polls.

The Comptroller General of the Republic, chaired by Amoroso, has cited among the reasons for vetoing Machado for 15 years to aspire to public office, the fact that his sworn statement of assets presents “errors and omissions.” Machado, Capriles, and other opposition spokesmen have decided to reject these measures, considering them illegal and unethical, and continue to campaign throughout the country.

Along with Amoroso, as candidates to be considered by the legislative branch for the new CNE leadership, are the Chavistas Gustavo Vizcaíno, current head of the National Identification and Immigration Service; Fabio Zavarse, former commander of the National Guard; Sandra Oblitas, rector of the CNE in previous years; and former ministers Virgilio Trompiz and Francisco Garcés. In addition, the lawyers Manuel Escauriza and Antonio Meneses, signatories of the political disqualifications of Henrique Capriles and María Corina Machado, respectively.

Their names have also been postulated by some politicians and civil activists linked to the opposition, such as Luis Emilio Rondón and Enrique Márquez, of a moderate line, belonging to the Un Nuevo Tiempo party, and the independent Roberto Picón.

A founding member of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela in 2007, Elvis Amoroso, 59, has been a Chavista militant since the late 1990s, before Hugo Chávez’s own rise to power in 1999.

He was part of the V Republic Movement, the first political formation founded by the late Bolivarian caudillo, and held various responsibilities as a deputy. In the times of Nicolás Maduro, he has been elected vice president of the legislative branch on two occasions. In 2006 he graduated as a lawyer from the Bicentennial University of Aragua, a state located in the north-central part of the country, where he is from.

The serious denunciations of corruption for millions of dollars made by some representatives and spokesmen of the Venezuelan opposition, -particularly those linked to the bankruptcy of the state-owned Petróleos de Venezuela- in these years, have exploded in the air and have dissolved without remedy in the midst of from the silence of his office.

One of Amoroso’s sons, Elvis Junior, also a PSUV deputy, was recently appointed comptroller for the coastal Vargas State, very close to Caracas, by the office headed by his father. His other son, Jesus, called the duke, is a well-known singer and interpreter of urban rhythms. The Duke openly defends the political positions of his father and freely confronts his critics on social networks, shamelessly showing his parties and trips to provoke them.

Amoroso had previously applied as a magistrate of the Supreme Court of Justice, but his name could not be considered because, at the time of applying, he had not yet completed 15 years of graduating as a lawyer, an essential requirement in Venezuelan law.

In the country’s political and information circles, it is taken for granted that, unlike what happened in 2021, the election of the new board of directors of the National Electoral Council will be aimed at seeking hard-line officials, with much less institutional scruples than in the past. past, politically committed to the cause of Nicolás Maduro, ready to make the necessary decisions that allow the ruling party to retain power at all events.

In most opinion studies in the country, interest in achieving some kind of political change in peace and without trauma reaches almost 75% of the population.

