‘Plácido’ is a masterpiece of Luis García Berlanga in which a humble man participates with his newly bought motorcycle in a campaign organized by some blessed who want to look charity inviting a poor on Christmas Eve. Wrapped in a flashing succession … Of events, Plácido does not give time to pay the first letter of the motocarro, which expires that same night. The spectators see the film distressed by that man who is about to lose how little he has.

The moviewhich contains a criticism of the hypocritical humanitarianism of the little bourgeoisie, however saves everyone’s human side. There are no heroes or villains. No one gets rid of being laughible, but also endearing, and that is one of the things that make Berlanga great: the wonderful and great humor with which he embodies a conception of anti -otalitarian life. Your Cervantine Understanding of our condition. Instead of absolute judgments, triumphal victories and cruel punishments, we find tenderness and piety.

We demand physical and moral perfection so rigid that only a machine can fulfill it

Today that technological efficiency is erected as a model of everything, even the human, I often think of these films where no one is an example of anything and all are adorable with their weaknesses, because such a thing is just the opposite of our social climate. We demand physical and moral perfection so rigid that only a machine can fulfill it, and perhaps because of this artificial intelligence awakens enthusiasm. There are hardly any critical voices, even when something as dangerous is announced as its implementation in labor and educational fields to evaluate people’s behavior and suitability.

That is: to erase the human factor in places where the relationship with others is crucial. We only value the effectiveness of the machine. However, we are not machines, and if Plácido trusted that he could still pay the letter to keep his motocarro, it was thanks to the fact that those who had to charge them were willing to understand their situation, even if it was reluctantly, or simply not to be disturbed. That relaxation annulled the heartless implacability of efficiency, so inhuman.