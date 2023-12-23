When Hansel and Gretel's parents abandon them in the forest and the children lose their trail to return home, the two brothers end up in the chocolate and candy house of an evil witch who invites them in with the intention of fattening up Hansel and Gretel. Hansel to eat it. The brief story that other brothers, the Grimms, collected and published in 1812 is the basis this year of the traditional Christmas story that Cadena SER has given to his listeners every year for 11 years. But in the version that will be heard on December 25 at 12:00 (with rebroadcast on January 5 at 6:00 p.m. and which will also be available at any time on SER Podcast), the two Brothers will live different adventures on their way through the only forest left on Earth and will meet talking animals.

The writer Elvira Lindo has been in charge of adapting Hansel and Gretel, a story that barely occupies three pages, and turn it into an hour-long sound fiction. She herself decided that this would be the main story of this year's SER Christmas Carol. “It seemed to me that for radio, a very literary medium, and taking into account my radio experience, it was more inspiring to take a classic story, which has a very strong plot but where there is no psychology of the characters,” explains Lindo by phone. This absence of details such as the place or time where the story takes place or the personality of the protagonists allowed the writer to give free rein to her creativity. “Hansel and Gretel It brings together many of the characteristics of the classic story: there is night, fear, abandonment, brutality… It was a challenge to tell that and also have humor. “It has been one of the most beautiful experiences I have had,” he says.

Javier Cámara voices Hansel and Gretel's father.

In addition to humor, Elvira Lindo, who this adaptation has allowed her to remember her professional beginnings in radio, wanted music to have a lot of presence in her story, as in all traditional stories of this type. Thus, for example, the singer and actress Sheila Blanco provides voice and music to the blackbird that the children encounter, and in the story the voices of the children's choir from the Los Peñascales school also sound. Javier Cámara and Emma Suárez are the voices of the children's father and stepmother, while María Pujalte is the witch, Eulalia Ramón the fox and Elvira Lindo herself plays the black sheep. The children Marco Guerrero and Matilda Donate are Hansel and Gretel. Regular listeners of these Christmas stories will be familiar with their voices because they themselves were Pinocchio and Mecha two years ago. An adult Gretel, voiced by Ana Wagener, is the one who narrates the story, thus giving a twist to the classic omniscient narrator of traditional stories.

with his Hansel and Gretel, Elvira Lindo wanted to introduce a reflection on the future and childhood, as well as a call to attention towards the importance of taking care of the environment. The writer, who has been very involved in the work of producing the story, highlights the total freedom with which she has had in a story that has “no type of political correctness” and that does not avoid the darkest aspects of Hansel and Gretel.

The singer and actress Sheila Blanco, at a time during the recording of 'Hansel and Gretel'.

The fact that the protagonists are children and the musical contributions added complexity to the preparation of a story whose production begins at the beginning of October, as explained by its director, Ana Alonso, a veteran in this role. For the songs, journalist Iñaki de la Torre participated in the story to accompany the guitar. “It is a very dark story, like all children's stories, and with a lot of reticence. If an adult listens to it, they will do a reading and if a child listens to it, they are entertained and do another reading,” reflects Alonso.

Elvira Lindo's version is set in an indeterminate future in which the Earth has dried up and only a forest remains. The children live in the arid part, but their adventure will be in the leafy area. One of the challenges of this sound fiction is that the listener can capture the differences between the different environments through hearing. “When Hansel and Gretel's house sounds, in the dryness, the desert environment sounds, cicadas, dry wind… We want you to be able to feel the difference between the desert part and the forest,” explains Roberto García, responsible for the sound production of the tale.

Ana Wagener is the narrator of the story and plays the adult version of Gretel.

That's where the magic comes in, as defined by García, by the naturalist Carlos de Hita, and his soundscapes. De Hita has composed several forest environments in which the forest takes on a different character, darker, more aggressive, more luminous… “The soundtrack has a narrative sense when it comes to conditioning the action, tuning into the dramatic tension of the action. ”explains De Hita by phone. To do this, he has resorted to the sound archive resulting from his recordings of nature for 37 years. “Nature always has an appropriate sound to create a dramatic situation. It gives more than atmosphere, it is part of the story, and gives more depth to the story,” he comments on its function. To achieve different environments, he explains, he plays with the voices of animals (a blackbird transmits joy, the owl and the owl are more sinister…) and with densities: a forest environment full of insect sounds is more overwhelming than one in the that the sounds are distant, that they transmit relaxation.

De Hita resorted to his recordings for his soundscapes, but Roberto García did add new sounds to this story that he had not recorded. One of his concerns these last few days before finishing his work is that the sound of the animals' movement is perfect. In the movement of the fox, in particular, he has put special affection: “Eight months ago I adopted a dog, and the steps of the fox are the steps of my dog. Animals move differently than us and the sound is different. Getting that to fit and look good has been a nice challenge. I had never recorded an animal for the Christmas Carol,” he concludes.

