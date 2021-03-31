In 2013 I was in Riazor cheering as a fan of the Real society with his brother’s gang. And eight years later will travel to Seville for make history trying to achieve the third Cup for the txuri-urdin club. Few feel the shield like Aritz Elustondo, few can explain better than him what this final means in Gipuzkoa. The besaindarra tells it in AS.

Mandatory question: how is the injury?

Well well. Happy with how it goes. Looking forward to that long-awaited day. That the week passes and that my ankle continues to evolve like these last days.

But do you have feelings for Imanol to count on you for the final?

They’re good. It is true that the day I stopped in Turin (in the European tie against United) I don’t expect to be standing for so long, but he’s just getting well and tells me if I train or not. The week before Barça I did some training sessions and I saw that I was still not well, I decided to rest for a few days and now I think it is time to do my bit, to take a step. I will try to be prepared at all times, now I have good feelings and I would tell you that I am ready for what Imanol says.

Is that missing a Cup final with Real …

It would bother. And it would hurt. But it hurts me to miss any game. It had been a long time since I felt as helpless as in Turin, when in the warm-up I realized that I couldn’t play. The ankle has suffered a lot and I have not had it well at any time of the season. And the key is to get well. Now I have good feelings training with the team, I am ready to help and then the coach will decide.

We have spent most of our lives in La Real waiting for a final like La Cartuja …

It is clear. I, who am a youth squad, attending Zubieta for many years every day, it is already a dream to play with the first team and make a career in the club of your life. And getting a degree is within the reach of very few. It seemed at the beginning of the season that it was far away, but we have already planted ourselves in the final, and we are really looking forward to it.

Have they considered that they can be eternal being Cup champions?

I believe that with what we have achieved we have already made part of history. But we are going for everything because the finals are not played, they are won. And that we are going to try, to be part of history for life and to make sure that it is well recorded that we were champions of the Cup.

Are you feeling more nervous or more responsible?

Honestly, in Zubieta we can see that we are calm and working to get to that day as best as possible. I notice more nervousness in the street, they immediately leave you comments that you have to win … but we do not weigh anything outside. It is true that it is the most important game of our lives, but we face it calmly and with a lot of desire to enjoy the game.

Would it be more painful to lose the final because it is against Athletic?

I just don’t think that. The only thing that comes to my mind is that the day of the final comes and win. I can’t tell you if it will be a hit or not, because we are only thinking about winning. The team is optimistic and knows that they can achieve something that can remain forever in everyone’s memories.

Are you afraid that 1-6 could take a toll on your confidence?

It is totally forgotten. It may still sound ugly to say it like that, but there is no other because we have to fully focus on the Seville game and prepare it as best as possible. We have the game of our lives ahead of us, so the Barça thing is a slip.

Are you concerned that most of your squad has no finals experience?

I don’t care about anything. What I see in Zubieta is people happy, we know what it is to play this final, we are very aware and responsible, and I don’t think we have to be concerned about anything.

That it is against Athletic gives another incentive to the final?

For me it is something very beautiful. An unprecedented Basque derby in a final. Never seen. I like that. It is true that it will be sad that in the end it will be without an audience, because we bet on delaying it so that they would be our fans. It would have been necessary to exchange colors there in Seville, enjoy a great atmosphere, and, of course, with our victory, which is what we want with all our strength.

Has this Athletic of Marcelino surprised you?

Marcelino has arrived and the best streak of Athletic has been seen. He won the Super Cup, in the League they have reacted and he is doing a good job. But we have to worry about ourselves and prepare for the grand final in the days that remain. We have to watch out well how to make them dangerous and that they do not generate it, because upstairs they have very good people. We will try to dominate the game ourselves, and why not repeat the same game in this year’s league derby in San Mamés (0-1).

Do you see any favorites?

I do not see it. It will be a very disputed match. Because anything can happen, I do not see that there is favoritism. We respect Athletic as always, I don’t think it’s favorites because then everything happens the other way around. The important thing is to go out onto the pitch, show our strength and our firm intention of wanting to win the Cup.

What would you be able to do if you win the final?

(Laughs) I do not know. Would you shave your head for example if we won the final?

It depends what you do …

(More laughs) I would not shave it. But I don’t know what to do. That question has not crossed my mind. Yes, I will enjoy it a lot, with the team, the club and my family. We are in a rare situation where it is not going to be possible to celebrate as we would like, but there will be ways to celebrate it. Because this Cup is one of all the highlights and I would share it and dedicate it to my family.

But he does not accept the bet …

(Smile) Earn it and enjoy it. That’s all that matters. We want to bring the Cup to all of our fans.