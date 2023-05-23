Elton John’s piano has put out fire tonight at the Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona and, not only because the Briton has used this effect on screen, but because the passion with which he has interpreted his repertoire and with which the public has received it has turned the concert into a glorious farewell.

The tour with which this 76-year-old artist says goodbye has passed this Monday through Barcelonaon the way to the Olympus of music, to the delight of the 16,000 people who have attended today and the other 16,000 who will attend this same venue tomorrow, on the only two Spanish dates of the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.

An eternal tour, which began a long time ago, in September 2018, and which still has many dates left on the calendar, as eternal are its songs.

The power of his voice and the energy of his fingers also seem eternal, which today They’re running fast across the keyboard again.

A talent enhanced, during the more than two hours of concert, by the mastery of the band with which he travels, which has no less than three percussionists (Nigel Olsson, Ray Cooper and John Mahon), as well as Davey’s electric guitar Johnstone.

With British punctuality, at nine o’clock at night, the big screen on the stage has been filled with flowers to receive Sir Elton John, who has sat down in front of the grand piano with the intention of offering a memorable concert, and he has succeeded .

“Good evening Barcelona, ​​I’m very happy to finally be here. I’m sure you come with the illusion of seeing a fantastic show, so here we go!”, he said between the second and third songs, “Philadelphia freedom” and ” I guess that’s why they call it blues.”

No sooner said than done. From the first note, which was that of “Bennie and the Jeats”, good music has been the protagonist of a concert, in which it has remained faithful to the repertoire that it has been repeating since it began his long farewell tour.

In each of the more than 300 concerts of this tour, specifically today’s was 306, the surprise is not the repertoire, but to check the large number of good songs that he has composed throughout his life and with what talent he interprets them.

An intergenerational audience, although mostly mature, has danced to “The bitch is back”, “I’m still standing”, “Crocodile rock” and “Saturday night’s alright for fighting”, in the most festive section of the concert, and has touched in “Sorry seems to be the hardest word” or “Candle in the wind”, the latter only with voice and piano.

The band has shone especially in “Levon” and the public has enthusiastically appreciated “Rocket man”, Tiny dancer”, “Sad song” and “Your song”.

Elton John has gotten up from the piano after each song to thank the audience and on two occasions he has walked from end to end of the stage to be able to look straight at everyone present, despite the difficulty he has had in moving since he was born. he injured his hip.

An injury that, together with the covid, was the cause of the tour having to be suspended and, after resuming it, it has lasted so long.

“I have been performing 10 times in Barcelona and 44 in Spain. I will never forget you, you are in my head and in my heart”, said Elton John before singing “Goodbye yellow brick road”, the last theme of the concert, and disappearing into direction towards the heights.

Join our chat and receive Entertainment News on WhatsApp