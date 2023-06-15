British artist Elton John has already earned a record $887 million on his pending farewell tour, the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. This was announced on June 13 Billboard.

According to experts, by the last show, which will be held on July 8 in Stockholm, this amount will exceed $1 billion, writes NSN.

In the period up to May 30, the musician has already held 309 performances, which were attended by a total of 5.7 million people, reports “Federal News Agency”.

Elton John’s farewell tour turned out to be the highest grossing in history in January 2023, the artist collected about $820 million from 278 concerts.

According to the channel “360”, a total of 333 concerts are planned in Elton John’s tour. Elton John has 30 studio albums to his credit. They have sold over 300 million copies worldwide.

Also on June 13, Elton John congratulated Manchester City FC on winning the Champions League. The team beat Inter 1-0 in the Champions League final. RT.

In August last year, Elton John and Britney Spears released a new joint song Hold Me Closer.