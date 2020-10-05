Reacted to military actions in the Nagorno-Karabakh region British musician Elton John, who posted a red block on Instagram in solidarity with the Armenians.

“I join others today and publish the red block because we want peace for Armenians. In May 2018, I visited this beautiful country and was amazed at the kindness and humanity shown to me by the Armenian people. Now Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh – Auth.) Are under the Azerbaijani-Turkish attack. Civilians are attacked. People are dying on both sides. Armenians are wonderful people. They deserve peace after years of historical persecution. “, – the musician writes.

Earlier, the administration of the President of Azerbaijan announced that the leader of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Araik Aratyunyan was seriously wounded.

