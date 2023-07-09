Legendary British musician Elton John has bid a moving farewell to more than 50 years of touring and concerting with his final performance in Stockholm, Sweden. The iconic singer previously announced that the show would mark his farewell to the stage in order to spend more time with his family and himself.

The concert, held last Saturday night, was, according to the performer, the highlight of a tour that has spanned multiple continents and captivated millions of fans around the world. Through his official social networks, the artist shared a farewell message.

“What a journey this tour has been and now we find ourselves at the end. tonight is the last night”, he wrote on Instagram, while sharing a video about an interview they did to him and in which he mentioned that he was retiring from the stage. “It’s the last time I’ll be touring and traveling the world,” said the Briton.

With his decision to step back from the stage, Elton John seeks to find a balance between his artistic and personal life. He wants to enjoy quality time with his family and explore new horizons in his life.

“We had children and we had changed our lives and, in 2015, we sat down with his school schedule and said that I’m going to miss this a lot”, he revealed to the interviewer at the time.

