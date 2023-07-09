last concertBritish pop star Elton John gave the very last concert of his farewell tour in Stockholm on Saturday evening. More than fifty years after his first appearance, he stops touring.

Shortly after 8 p.m., 76-year-old Elton John stepped on stage at the Tele2 Arena in the Swedish capital. To the cheers of the massive audience, he took place behind the piano to immediately start one of his most popular songs: ‘Bennie and the Jets’.

For more than two hours he continued to entertain the audience. With his hits ‘Your Song’ and ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’ he finally put an end to his final performance. “You have been absolutely amazing,” he told his audience. “You are in my head, my heart and my soul.”

Hip surgery

Elton John had already started his farewell tour 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' in 2018. But due to hip surgery and the corona crisis, the concert series was interrupted several times.

Elton John in Stockholm. © AP



His farewell tour has been a special journey for the singer. “What a journey this tour has been and now we are at the end of it,” he wrote in a social media post.

Record income

Elton John’s latest tour is the first tour in history to break the $900 million mark in revenue, music magazine Billboard previously reported.

During that farewell tour, which started in 2018, Elton John performed 330 times. In 2019 there were also concerts in the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam and in 2021 in Arnhem in the Gelredome. That was his last show in the Netherlands.

In all, he performed in front of a total of 6.25 million fans during his farewell. It is also one of the most lucrative tours ever. According to Billboard magazine, ticket sales have raised more than 900 million dollars (827 million euros). See also Trailer for the film "... and there will be a daughter"