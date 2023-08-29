Elton John released from hospital after falling at his home in France

British singer and songwriter Elton John has been released from hospital after he was hospitalized following a fall at his home in France. This is reported Daily Mail.

The representative of the artist confirmed that he was discharged on Monday morning, August 28. “After a check-up this morning, he was immediately discharged and has now returned home in good health,” he said.

Earlier it was reported that Elton John was hospitalized after a fall at his home in France. It is known that the accident occurred on August 28 at a celebrity villa in the Mont Boron area of ​​Nice. The 76-year-old artist was taken to a Monaco hospital with minor injuries.