After Elon Musk took over Twitter, a lot changed in the company. Elton John probably didn’t like that at all. He now wants to leave the short message service.

Munich – The takeover of Twitter by Tesla boss Elon Musk caused a stir. First he wanted to buy the social media company, then he didn’t. When he changed his mind again and struck, numerous employees had to resign. Then there was the hiccup with the blue hook. But arguably the biggest concern many Twitter users now have is the proliferation of unfiltered information on the social media site.

Elton John leaves Twitter: ‘It makes me sad to see…’

During the Corona crisis, the popular short message service attracted attention because false messages related to the virus were flagged. This should put a stop to the spread of untruths. This particularly affected the then US President Donald Trump. In the end, even his profile was blocked. However, new owner Musk has now reversed this.

Perhaps this decision was also a reason for world star Elton John to turn his back on the social media site. In a post, the artist writes, freely translated: “All my life I wanted to connect people with my music. Now it saddens me to see disinformation being used to tear our world apart. I have decided to stop using Twitter because recent changes in company policy have resulted in disinformation being spread unfiltered.”

Many, varied reactions to Elton John’s announcement

Reactions to Elton John’s announcement varied. Many of his fans are sad that he is leaving Twitter. Elon Musk sees it that way too. He writes: “I love your music. Hope you come back.” “Is there any specific disinformation you’re concerned about?” the multi-billionaire adds. However, Musk did not get an answer from John.

Others cannot understand the step of the pop star. They refer to the freedom of expression, which was also established in the constitution of the United States of America. Still others would have liked John to stay and fight against the spread of disinformation. Either way, his contribution triggered a lively discussion. In just over 24 hours online, Elton John’s post has garnered over 300,000 likes and been retweeted over 30,000 times. (phone)