Back in the spring of 1980, Elton John (Pinner, United Kingdom, 76 years old) published an album that almost no one makes mention of in the immensity of his discography, because it did not include any of his unappealable hits or arguments that paid significant glimpses of excellence. . It was titled 21 At 33 The fact that many were unable to decipher that strange numerical hieroglyph of his baptism contributed to his neglect. It wasn’t that difficult either: his signature had just turned 33, the age of Christ, and those nine songs represented the twenty-first record delivery of his career. It was, basically, a way of puffing out my chest.

That LP will never go down in history, but Elton John will. And with all the honors. Above all, due to the extraordinarily prolific and inspired nature of his work during the seventies, and due to the overwhelming concentration of great albums, more than one per year, that preceded that one. 21 At 33 Irrelevant. Because the man who this Saturday said goodbye in Stockholm to almost six decades of live music bequeaths a much more transcendental work than those detractors will ever recognize for whom he has only been a bizarre pianist, a composer akin to molasses or tear-jerking friend of Princess Lady Di.

Last night, at the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm (Sweden), Elton John appeared with one of his usual colorful jackets at the beginning of what he announced would be his last concert and that he closes the tour Farewell Yellow Brick Road. Thousands of fans of the author of hymns like Candle in the Wind they queued under a scorching sun before attending the farewell to their idol’s stages, Agence France Presse reported.

Elton John greets the public that attended his last concert, in Stockholm. Caisa Rasmussen (AP)

Reginald Kenneth Dwight has never been an artist who arouses great unanimity, among other things because in a service record with more than 40 works in the studio there is also room for some stumbles, stumbles, mediocrities and only routine deliveries. But not infrequently he has been the object of a caricature process reminiscent of that suffered by a generation mate who also shared memorable successes and indecent ridicule in the history of British pop: Phil Collins. As in the case of the Genesis singer and drummer, John tended to be portrayed as a sugar-coated balladeer, a stigma not helped, to be honest, by the fact that they both ended up delivering downright sappy tunes to the Disney factory. . But, beyond specific sins, the musical legacy of the author of Rocket Man is so overwhelming—at least on the nine albums since Elton John (1970) to Rock of the Westies (1975), and we’re being stingy on the computation—to put him to the very right of the greatest pop prodigy of all time: the Lennon/McCartney entente.

Elton John, in an image from 1973. Michael Putland (Getty Images)

It is no coincidence that Lennon, soon disoriented in his solo career, turned to Elton as a revulsion to Whatever Gets You Through The Night (1974), which would become his first solo number 1. Lennon thanked him for that push by breaking in as a guest star at Elton’s famous concert at Madison Square Garden in November 1974, one of the indisputable milestones of the man who, except for an unlikely change of opinion, has just fired him from the stage forever.

Elton John has not been a creator of easy starts or instant success. What’s more, the official premiere of him, empty sky (1969), was faded and flimsy, and often ranks high in the rankings of celebrated artists with near-bust debuts. The curious thing is that it was not even, strictly speaking, his first album: in 1968 he had already delivered an LP of 12 songs, Regimental Sgt. Zippo, but the conceptual similarities with the Sgt Pepper’s by The Beatles were so blatant that their record company opted to keep it in the drawer. John did not dare to see the light until June 2021, 53 years later, when he already feels in a position to claim his vast songbook as a coherent whole, beyond his ups and downs.

Elton John, performing on June 25 at the Glastonbury English festival. OLI SCARFF (AFP)

After the stumble of Empty Sky, Elton and his then lyricist, Bernie Taupin, got it right with the beautiful Your Song for the second LP, the homonymous Elton John (1970), and from there the takeoff was as brilliant as that of the rocket of Rocketman. The best music of that decade would be amputated without titles like Daniel, Tiny Dancer, Bennie & The Jets, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road or, somewhat later, Don’t Go Breaking My Heart either Someone Saved My Life Tonight. The association with Taupin has remained unbroken for more than half a century, barring a brief divorce in the late 1970s, and he kept churning out great songs right through to a couple of less iconic records, Too Low For Zero (1983) and Breaking Hearts (1984). From there we cannot surely compute any irrefutable LP, but Sir Elton knew how to straighten out with the new century a course that, between fatigue and his drug problems, had become erratic.

Dwight hit rock bottom with the penniless Leather Jackets (1986), conceived between reckless amounts of alcohol and cocaine, and of which its own author has acknowledged “not remembering hardly anything” of the recording process. But only three years later would arrive the commercial resurrection of single sacrifice, paradigm of that syrupy Elton that aroused as many adhesions as outbursts. It is a duality that the Barcelona singer-songwriter Litus (Terrassa, 43 years old), today a great admirer of the British man and in his day much more reluctant to admit credit to him, experienced firsthand. “Now I understand that sacrifice It was a great song, but at that time I was a child and I didn’t particularly connect with the sound, with the production”, he admits. “Over the years I began to investigate and I understood that Elton’s work during the seventies is to go crazy. He was the new McCartney, with the difference that in The Beatles there were three huge composers and he, being a soloist, wrote one or two records a year. He was capable of behaving like a crazy Little Richard at the piano, but also like an English country songwriter. It is the case of Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy [1975]perhaps not his best known album, but a masterpiece”.

An image from 1983, with a bullfighter’s jacket. Patti Ouderkirk (Wire Image)

Another illustrious unconditional follower is also the pianist Luis Prado (Alicante, 51 years old), formerly the leader of Señor Mostaza and today a soloist and member of the Miguel Ríos band. “Elton John’s secret is very simple,” he emphasizes: “he plays and sings incredibly well and makes great songs.” He also falls in love, “obviously”, with records from the seventies, “in which he sounds almost like a gospel singer, such that if he wrote thinking that they would end up interpreting his scores from Aretha Franklin to his great idol Leon Russell”. Prado is so astonished by “the memorable refrains, from Tiny Dancer to Rocket Man” as “heavenly chord changes,” which quintessentially in the case of Goodbye Yellow Brick Road (1973). And he prolongs Elton’s state of grace until 1983, with I’m Still Standing. “It’s the first song I heard from him, so it has added sentimental value, but it’s still great.”

Another devoted pianist? Let’s ask Alejandro Pelayo, 51, from Santander, composer of instrumental music and Leonor Watling’s tandem in Marlango. “The key is in some unforgettable melodies, so sewn to the lyrics that it always seemed like a miracle to me that composer and lyricist were two different people”, he reflects. “The melodies are tattooed on our heads because they are linked to the words in a magical and definitive way. And besides, Taupin is in no hurry to tell the story, he takes his time. happens in Tiny Dancer, Your Song or I’m Still Standing, and it’s fabulous.”

Elton John was, from his first steps, meat of biopic: the little self-indulgent Rocket man (Dexter Fletcher, 2019) it was just a matter of time. He has known all the excesses and embodied the greatest extravagances, he became an LGTBI world icon after long years in the closet and has made enough artistic mistakes not to mythologize him. But his musical legacy, seen in its entirety, places him among the ten great living composers of pop. “And also the human dimension of it,” adds Litus. “I think it’s precious that he helped people like Robbie Williams to get out of addiction, and that he tried until the last moment with George Michael. He has been a good friend, and that seems very nice to me ”.

