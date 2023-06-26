British musician Elton John gave his last performance in his homeland. A farewell home concert was held at the Glastonbury Music Festival on 25 June.

It is noted that Elton John performed at the most prestigious of the venues of the festival – the Pyramid Stage, completing Glastonbury this year.

Elton John kicked off the show with a 1976 Pinball Wizard song he hadn’t played in over ten years. This was followed by such hits as Bennie and the Jets, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, Your Song, Candle in the Wind, Tiny Dancer, I’m Still Standing, Don’t Go Breaking My Heart and Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me by George Michael, to whom the musician dedicated his performance.

“One of the most fantastic British singers, songwriters and artists was George Michael. He was my friend, my inspiration, and today would have been his 60th birthday. So I want to dedicate a song to his memory, all the music that he left us, it’s wonderful. This is for you, George.” – Elton John

The concert ended with Rocket Man and fireworks.

Earlier, on June 13, Billboard reported that Elton John had already earned a record $887 million during his yet-to-be-completed farewell tour, called the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. According to experts, by the last show, which will take place on July 8 in Stockholm, this amount will exceed $1 billion. In the period up to May 30, the musician has already held 309 performances, which were attended by a total of 5.7 million people.

Elton John’s farewell tour turned out to be the highest-grossing tour in history back in January 2023, the artist collected about $820 million from 278 concerts. A total of 333 concerts are planned on the tour.

Elton John has 30 studio albums to his credit. They have sold over 300 million copies worldwide.