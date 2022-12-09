“All my life I have tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world. I have decided not to use Twitter anymoregiven their recent policy change that will allow disinformation to flourish unchecked.” The sensational announcement is by Elton John who, precisely through a post on Twitter, communicates his desire to leave the social network recently acquired by the tycoon Elon Musk.

The British pop star thus expresses a clear dissent on the ‘editorial line’ chosen by the new owner of Twitter, joining the list of Hollywood VIPs who, in one way or another, contest Musk’s revolution in the management of the social network, from Stephen King to Toni Braxton up to the actress Tea Leoni. The king of American horror, in an exchange with Elon Musk himself, had underlined that he wanted to refuse to pay 20 dollars for the ‘blue check’ next to his name. “Hell, they should pay me,” he wrote. He continued: “Musk makes me think of Tom Sawyer, who is given the task of whitewashing a fence as punishment. Not only does Tom convince his friends to do the job for him, but he also pays for the privilege.”

However, many are those, it must be said, who support the new course of Twitter, which chooses to be more permissive and open to freedom of expression, without ‘censorship’. Among the ‘admirers’ of the tycoon of South African origin there is Matthew Salvini: “I can’t wait to meet him”, he declared after Musk’s first choices after the acquisition of Twitter.