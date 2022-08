Elton shares a picture on his social media with an emoji of a rose and a rocket. The rose in this case stands for Britney, who regularly uses the emoji in her own messages. The rocket represents the British singer, referring to his hit Rocket Man.

Britney and Elton’s song is a new version of the hit Tiny Dancer from 1972 and goes Hold Me Closer to be named. It is not yet known when it will be released.