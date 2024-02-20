With Worlds Elsewhere – Fallout the universe of Magic The Gathering adds a science fiction piece to its multi-dimensional puzzle, translating the heroes, places and villains of the famous role-playing game by Bethesda, now fully owned by Microsoft under the green banner of Xbox. Let's find out specifically what some of the cards we will find in this new “external”, i.e. non-endemic, contamination are.

New Commanders arriving

As we know, the format Commander (or EDH, if you prefer) is a “fan made” format in the sense that it was an unofficial format for a very long time, while for years now MTG has chosen to adopt (with specific rules) this format which allows new players to quickly approach.

In Worlds Elsewhere – Fallout there will be new pre-constructed decks with more or less new themes. Let's start with Caesar, Emperor of the LegionRed, Black and White commander, capable of creating Soldier tokens, making us draw cards from the deck and unleashing his baleful wrath by inflicting massive damage equal to the size of his legion.

Let's now move on to more technical colors such as White, Red and Blue which brings with it the Dr. Madison Liwhich introduces the mechanics Power: the latter will be one of the new features that the expansion introduces; here we find a new form of “mana” although, unlike traditional mana, it will never wear out and will always be available even during your opponent's turn.

By paying the cost as usual you can draw, return artifacts from the cemetery to the battlefield or enhance one of your creatures in play.

Another mutant creature that generates problems and a themed deck is The Wise Mothwhich in addition to basic Flying, will inflict gods Radiation tokens to each player. A player under Radiation will, At the start of each attack phase, mill cards from the top of your deck equal to the number of tokens you have; for each nonland card milled this way, you automatically remove a Radiation token.

New cards and the great return of historical cards

Obviously, like any self-respecting expansion, there is a huge margin on new cards: think of being able to play with characters like Three Dog, Galaxy New DJ or have Dogmeat, Ever Loyal at your side on the battlefield. What will be the big returns? Well, The Solemn Simulacrum it is undoubtedly one of the historic cards of the world of Magic, which will find its form here too, as will the Tarmogoyf who will take the form of the fearsome Scrounging Deathclaw.

Aesthetically the cards are introduced Pip Boy which have the same “on-screen” graphics that they should have if you look at them on your wrist in the world of Fallout. Yes, there is also room for Sol Ring in borderless version with lots of Pip Boy what a show of his thumb!

Find all the cards in the gallery, Worlds Elsewhere – Fallout awaits you in all stores starting from 8 March 2024.