THE TRUTH MURCIA. Monday, 17 October 2022, 02:03



‘Discovering the client’. This was the motto of the sixth edition of the ‘Murcia Shops Forum’ congress held yesterday at the Víctor Villegas Auditorium, which was attended by professionals from more than 350 businesses. An event organized by the Murcia Chamber of Commerce with the aim of analyzing the situation and perspectives of the sector.

The writer and popularizer Elsa Punset was in charge of the inaugural conference, which dealt with emotional intelligence applied to business. Ella Punset assured that “buying is an emotional experience”, so she gave keys and practical advice to merchants to apply motivation and creativity in the relationships established with customers. In this sense, she insisted on the advantages of being positive and proactive in commercial work. «The experience of entering an attractive store, in which you are invited to touch and try the products and are intelligently advised, is an experiential and sensory experience that is not achieved in other commercial formats. And that is the value of your activity », she remarked.

The communicator Raquel Aullón, the ‘coach’ José Luis Escribano, the head of Shopify Content, Ana Llorente, the ‘neuromarketing’ consultant Silvia Guinart and Clara de Nadal, a journalist specializing in trends, completed the poster for the day, whose inauguration was given by the president of the Chamber of Commerce of Murcia, Miguel López Abad, and the general director of Commerce and Business Innovation, Miguel Ángel Martín.