The marriage formed by actors Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth He celebrated Christmas at his home in Australiaaccompanied by their children, India, 12, and twins Sasha and Tristan, 10.

To attest to the festivity, the Madrid actress shared on her Instagram account, where she has more than six million followers, a fun family photo.

In the image you can see Pataky with his children next to the Christmas tree. In the background, waving in style, you can see Chris Hemsworth. All three look some striking matching pajamas, with polka dots and the figure of the Grinch.

“I hope you had a Merry Christmas!” the actress wrote in the body of the message, both in her native Spanish and in English. The publication has more than 290,000 likes.

This year, Christmas for the Hemsworth-Patakys has been something special, because the actress also presented a week ago to a new member of the family.

It is about a beautiful german shepherd puppywhose name, however, was not revealed by the Spanish actress, who has been married to the Thor interpreter since 2010. Precisely on the 22nd they celebrated their anniversary.