Bread with tomato and ham. That is the breakfast that she has enjoyed on this cold Friday morning, and for the last three, Elsa Pataky (Madrid, 46 years old). Since her visits to Spain are sporadic, she is not fussy: she asks for Spanish omelette and —more— ham in the caterers, visit with her friends the most traditional restaurants in the capital and experience a whole nostalgic regression while enjoying a rice pudding or a simple custard. “I remember how we used to make them at home and I go back to childhood. I miss all that so much”, confesses the versatile actress. She has returned to present the new campaign of the Alicante firm of shoes Gioseppo, with which he shares international projection and an environmental conscience that, in his case, he certified with facts when he left the ostentatious hills of Los Angeles, California, and moved with his partner, actor Chris Hemsworth, and their three children to the town Australian coastline of Byron Bay. “Being in contact with nature is very special for me, it would be very difficult for me to live in a city again,” she concedes with a slight Anglo-Saxon accent that will soon fade.

More information

Despite the early date and the busyness of his schedule, his demeanor does not show an iota of tiredness or drowsiness. Accustomed to getting up every morning around half past six, jumping out of bed into the pool to take a bath —yes, also in winter— to fill her with energy, Elsa Pataky carries her trade inside and out. His oceanic gaze, his tanned skin and an exuberant and toned physique based on exercise and food discipline continue to arouse as many headlines and desires as before, despite the fact that the passage of time, according to the Madrid woman, is also noticeable: “As you leave As you get older, you see that beauty is fading away and that you cannot depend on it. But you are at peace because maturity gives you peace of mind. When I look in the mirror now I am much more forgiving than when I was young.

Pataky embraces personal and professional maturity. 25 years of work on this side of the pond, on the other and beyond, have ended up prevailing over all the labels he has come across along the way: from sex symbol to magazine girl or woman of, to carve out a path guided solely by his instinct. There is nothing left of the young woman who back in 2006 put on Hollywood as a montera to silence the mouths of critics and skeptics, determined that she was not a prophet in her land. “I changed that philosophy of life”, she maintains, “when I was young I felt more insecure and what they said about me affected me, but then I realized that the important thing is what I think and want. If you are not above the comments, you will live with anxiety and stress that is not worth it.

Elsa Pataky during her visit to Madrid as Gioseppo’s ambassador, on February 17, 2023. Luis Sevillano

After having prioritized caring for her family over acting work in recent years, the Madrid-born woman saw her career reactivate unexpectedly this past summer. the thriller interceptor, with which Pataky finally fulfilled the dream of starring in an action movie, became the most watched film on Netflix in the world and restored an illusion for the profession that seemed amortized. “As in this time I have dedicated myself more to being a mother, you come to think that your career is over, that it is over, that they have forgotten about you. It is a surprise that has made me very happy… better late than never. Of course, it could have arisen when I was younger to have recovered from the injuries before, ”she jokes.

To his most lush self, the one who conquered a generation of viewers with series like Afterclass or movies like ninette, the current Elsa would recommend more patience. That the anxiety and ambition inherent in age are better outside than inside, so “let it go” (Let it go in Spanish), as his namesake would say in the film Frozenthat everything will come Perhaps the next thing to arrive is the return of a prodigal daughter who, serving as an example of the anomaly, has not stepped on the Goya carpet for 15 years. How did that relationship deteriorate? “I couldn’t tell you…”, she rambles as she shrugs. “Since they see me in Australia they don’t even make the effort to think about me because they think I’m going to say no. I understand perfectly, but I would be willing to return. I would love to live a season in Spain with my children, it would be very good for them. Pigeon [mira a su representante]Let’s look for a project in Spain this year, please!”

Elsa Pataky, in the greenhouse space in Madrid. Luis Sevillano

Who surely does not resent a move to the capital is her husband since 2010, Chris Hemsworth. The Australian, a global star for his role as the superhero Thor, is not only an avowed fan of Spanish food, but also of the Mediterranean way of life. “He admires our way of enjoying things, the positivity and how passionate we are about everything,” confirms his partner. Can we then start the procedures to make the thunder god an adoptive son? Elsa Pataky has no doubts: “She loves our way of living. When we socialize there, Chris speaks with great pride about Spain”.