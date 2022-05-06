The deputy, councilor of the Barcelona City Council and Junts candidate for the municipal elections of May 2023, Elsa Artadi, appeared this Friday at the town hall and announced, through tears, that she is leaving politics: “I am leaving active politics. Here, in Parliament and in the leading bodies of the party, which will continue to be my party because this is a personal decision”, she said very emotionally and explained that she does not have the energy to continue: “I have always worked with the utmost dedication and commitment in all the responsibilities that I have had, has lived dedicated to work without concessions. But now I can’t take it anymore, I don’t have the energy to continue serving the citizens as they deserve, the city and the country, I don’t feel strong enough to continue”.

Artadi has remarked, very moved, that her decision is personal and has nothing to do with politics or current affairs: “We can all have a moment to say ‘enough, I can’t take it anymore’ and it has come to me now, I feel bad, but It is the right decision from honesty”. Her environment confirms that her abrupt dismissal is due to a matter of emotional health.

The resignation of their positions and minutes as deputy and councilor will be immediate. Before and after reading a statement without questions, she has received a long applause from the councilors and technicians of the municipal group. Among those who have come to clothe her there were even advisers and technicians who are no longer in the consistory for this mandate. And the president of the Parliament, Laura Borràs.

“I have dedicated the last 11 years of my life to serving the citizens of the country from politics. These have been difficult and intense years: I have experienced the crisis, the 9-N referendum, the referendum on October 1, the repression, the prison and exile of my colleagues, and in recent times the harshness of covid and its consequences ”. “I have served three presidents of my country with humility and honor, thanks for the trust”, he added. And he has thanked the “dedication and commitment” of his colleagues and collaborators in the consistory, the Catalan chamber and the party.

The resignation supposes a jolt for the party, both internally, and in the race of the formation in view of the municipal ones in the Catalan capital. One year before the May 2023 elections, Junts is left without the only candidate who ran for primaries in February. In previous resignations from positions (to the party spokesperson not even two months ago), Artadi had always argued that he was focused on Barcelona. This same week he starred in a pre-election act on security and civility together with Joaquim Forn.

Sources from the municipal group admit that the departure of their leader leaves them very touched and explain that the Junts statutes provide that the candidates be chosen in primaries. In the 2019 electoral list, the names after Artadi were those of the journalist Pilar Calvo (currently a deputy in Congress) and the municipal group technician Joan Rodríguez.

Internally, the decision comes in the middle of the party’s institutional crisis and less than a month before the congress where Junts must elect a new leadership. The head of the party’s ranks in the City Council had not supported the candidacy of Jordi Turull and Laura Borràs to lead the formation after the departure of Carles Puigdemont. In her last words, Artadi wanted to make clear his “loyalty” to the pro-independence project, to the “need to achieve political change in Barcelona” and to former President Puigdemont.

The mayor of Barcelona, ​​Ada Colau, has shown her “full personal support for Elsa Artadi, beyond political differences”. “I think that today we have all understood perfectly what she has expressed, we have had very difficult years and you have to have a lot of energy to lead projects in a context like this. The most important thing now is to tell her to take care of herself, to be cured, and that Barcelona City Council will always be home”.

