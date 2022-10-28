The Golden Age resurfaced for at least a few moments, this after 92-year-old Elsa Aguirre traveled to Mexico City to congratulate her sister Alma Rosa on her 93rd birthday, sparking total nostalgia among her friends. millions of fans.

And it’s been a long time you looked at the two stars of Mexican cinema together, since the first lives in Cuernavaca, while Alma Rosa went to live in the Casa del Actor of her own free will for a long time, for which the fans of the first asked her to take her home.

In the video that circulates on social networks, you can see the actress, who also celebrated her birthday recently, sitting with her sister and behind her you can see a mariachi who sings Las Mañanitas to the party, which caused a stir among the netizens for the tender moment.

“Beautiful Elsa Aguirre, a very nice gesture towards her sister, I congratulate her for that big heart, that’s why God has given her her reward of always being admired by all of us who enjoy her films”, “Because she is in the actor’s house?? She has no family?? (children), her sisters who look after her in her last years of life and be happy, God bless her, “the networks write.

It may interest you:

It is worth mentioning that Elsa Aguirre has impacted her audience over the years because of how well preserved she is, because she looks shiny.