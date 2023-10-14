She trains as many hours every week as most people spend in the office. Triathlete Els Visser (33), who will participate in the Ironman World Championships in Kona in Hawaii on Sunday, gives AD Sports World an insight into her enormous training week. “Either way it will be a magical experience.”
Pim Bijl
Latest update:
12:02
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Els #Visser #shows #enormous #amount #training #hours #triathlete