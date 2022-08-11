The Catalan company Els Joglars, directed by Ramón Fontserè, received this Thursday the prize of the San Javier International Theatre, Music and Dance Festival in its 52nd edition, in a ceremony held at the town hall. The recognition of Els Joglars coincides with the 60th anniversary of its foundation.

The history of the company is linked to that of the festival, since many of its shows have been represented on the stage of the most important summer event in San Javier. As indicated by the City Council, «Els Joglars revolutionized the national artistic scene becoming one of the main independent theater companies that started in the late 60s and early 70s, claiming the importance that society plays in political evolution , economic and cultural of our country.

Ramón Fontserè received the award, who after Albert Boadella became the director of the company that performed last night in San Javier with the show ‘Let Aristófanes come out!’, a critique of the way of understanding art in the present.

David Martínez, councilor for Culture and director of the 52nd San Javier Fest, opened the event highlighting the value of culture in our society, while José Miguel Luengo, mayor of San Javier, presented the prize, a figure of the goddess Melpómene, muse of the theater, modeled in clay by the Cartagena native Juan José Quirós.

Ramón Fontserè thanked the San Javier City Council for the award and the commitment it makes to theatre, music and dance year after year, since it is a cultural asset for all.