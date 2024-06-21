Red Art Games will release the RPG in the West Rear Sekai Of HAKAMA with the title of Elrentaros Wanderings. The title will come up Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam the next August 16th at the price of €39.99 in digital format, while the physical editions will be available from October 11th at the price of €49.99. Here are the editions available:

L’Deluxe Edition of Elrentaros Wanderings (500 PEGI-rated copies, RedArtGames.com exclusive) contains:

A copy of the game

An exclusive case inspired by the Japanese cover of the game

A 30 page artbook

A sheet of stickers

A key ring

An acrylic stand

Price: €49.99

There Collector’s Edition of Elrentaros Wanderings (1,000 PEGI-rated copies) contains:

A copy of the game

A key ring

A set of pins

A double poster

A key ring

A sheet of stickers

Price: €69.99

Elrentaros Wanderings – Announcement Trailer

Source: Red Art Games