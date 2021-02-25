The endless party. This is how the duel they had to fight last year can be defined Or Parrulo and El Pozo, corresponding to matchday 6, but which did not take place due to positives for COVID-19 in both squads that forced the clash to be postponed twice (with the Murcia squad already in full Ferrol). Finally, this Thursday, February 25, the Pavilion of A Malata he witnessed a duel that seemed cursed and in which Diego Giustozzi’s boys showed infinite superiority: 1-6 with goals from Ismael, Alberto and Paradynski twice, and Fernando.

Despite the rain of goals against that was going to come over him, the initial approach of the Galician team was brave. His situation on the table (bottom, five points from the save) does not allow him to speculate. He wanted to surprise by putting goalkeeper-player on the court from the second three of the game, but it did not give the desired effect. ElPozo was in charge of containing the surprise effect patiently, until halfway through the first half he took oil from set pieces. Ismael opened the can by taking advantage of a rejection after the execution of a foul, a situation similar to the one Alberto took advantage of two minutes later to volley into the back of the net another rejection at the start of a violation.

The 0-2 seemed like a recoverable gap for O Parrulo, that has not yet lost face to the game. But the goalkeeper-player of the Galician team, more willful than effective, played a trick on him. Paradynski and Alberto sentenced the contra (0-4) and they left in anecdote the last goals of the match. The Brazilian made the ‘little hand’ to an empty goal after stealing the leather in his own field, then he gave O Parrulo the honor goal by scoring at his own goal and finally Fernando put the icing on the cake at the last minute. ElPozo continues its rise in the table thanks to its magnificent streak of eight league games without losing, and it is already sixth with two games less than Barça, one less than Movistar Inter, and three less than Palma, Cartagena and Levante. In Murcia they smile again.