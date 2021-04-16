The competition committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) decided to postpone this Friday, just half an hour before the start of the match, the match that was to be played between ElPozo Murcia and Pescados Rubén Burela, for a possible case of coronavirus in the squad of the Murcian club.

ElPozo explained in a statement that the antigen tests performed on Wednesday, before traveling to the city of Lugo, were negative. After a team member showed symptoms compatible with Covid-19, a new test was carried out, which also came back negative. Despite this result, and “since there is currently a positive case in the coaching staff, as well as other components in quarantine for being considered close contacts, with coach Diego Giustozzi among them “, the” principle of prudence and responsibility “prevailed.

“We are aware of the enormous damage that this decision entails for everyone, but in the face of this complex situation that we are experiencing, there is no alternative but to prioritize the health of those who are part of the competition at all times,” said ElPozo after communicating the postponement. of the party, whose new date has not yet been set.