A match separates ElPozo Murcia Costa Cálida from inspiring all levels of the club or closing another season with a resounding failure. The world of sport does not understand small victories; Being champion of the regular league is worth it so that today Viña Albali Valdepeñas is the one who comes to your house to play everything for everything, but for little else. The fans who are beginning to be pissed off with the team, especially because of the lows they have at times, want to trust Giustozzi’s men again, but for that today they have to win and meet Levante, who are already waiting in the semifinals .

The Palacio de los Deportes, with the public in favor, is going to be something else, but the Murcian team is going to have to get muddy, it is going to have to do what Viña Albali did at home in the second game. And, above all, ElPozo Murcia will have to be absorbing, that team that does not let you breathe, the one that leads you to make mistakes in each play and ends up beating you. We must remember that the defeat in Valdepeñas was the second in the whole season away from home and that means that David Ramos’ team knows how to play Murcia.

Giustozzi appeared at a press conference to ask for everyone’s support: “We know what we are at stake, we also knew it when we went there, but now the fans are fundamental here. We need them”. The Argentine coach believes in his players: “I see them work, I know they leave everything to them, I can’t ask my players for more, I have faith in them, in the work we do.” The ElPozo coach knows that Valdepeñas put the game there as it suited him, but a different game is expected at the Palacio de los Deportes: “What they did there is normal, now it’s at the Palace and with our people, and that advantage they will no longer have it. They are a strong team and they use their weapons, and that is where we have to be smart.

“I see them work, I know they leave everything to them and I can’t ask my players for more, I have faith in them,” says Giustozzi



Players with discomfort



The ElPozo Murcia coach reported that Marcel and Leo Santana have dropped out of the Murcian team’s call-up, and that it will be difficult to recover Espíndola, the substitute goalkeeper, so Antonio Navarro will re-enter the charcuterie call. It is possible that Ismael will also be on the list since the two Brazilians are out, but we will wait until the last moment to see if they can play such a vital match.

It has been possible to see on social networks in recent days Miguelín, captain of the team, asking the fans to come en masse to today’s duel, ensuring that it is essential to fill the Palacio de los Deportes, at least to what extent the measures COVID allow. The image of the Virgen de la Cabeza, the Valdepeñas flag, comes to everyone’s mind as there was hardly any space between the fans. However, 3,800 tickets will enable ElPozo Murcia in a facility of about 8,000, taking into account that once again the subscribers will be given a free ticket to accompany them to the game.

ElPozo Murcia has sold these days tickets for ten euros for the general public, and five euros for children. Today and at the box office, all tickets will cost ten euros. For those who do not go to the Palacio de los Deportes to witness the clash live, the monothematic channel GOL TV will provide it for the entire national territory. In addition, the Murcian club and through the slogan ‘We play all’, makes a call to the Murcian fans so that everyone is dressed in red tonight.

Tight eliminatory



It should be remembered that ElPozo, who has not managed to lift any of the titles that he has played this season, is the favorite in a tie that faces the first and eighth classified in the regular league. In the first meeting of these quarterfinals, which is played in the best of three games, Giustozzi’s pupils took a narrow victory (4-3) at the Palacio after signing a good game. In the next stake, the La Mancha team, with no margin for error, managed to beat the Murcians by the minimum in the Virgen de la Cabeza (1-0).