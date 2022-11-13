ElPozo Murcia Costa Cálida wants its fourth victory of the season and today, at the Pabellón San Pablo in Seville and against Real Betis, they are playing to strengthen that position in the standings to get closer to Mallorca and Jimbee Cartagena, who are five points behind. over.

With morale through the roof after three wins in a row against three roosters in the competition, ElPozo Murcia Costa Cálida arrived in Seville yesterday wanting to continue the climb that has been taking place in the last three weeks. Taynan, who has made his reappearance coincide with his triplet of victories, is in his best moment since he arrived at the Murcian team, providing balance in his game and, above all, in an idyllic moment with the goal.

Taffy scores, Rafa Santos is once again a differentiating pivot and the youth squad contribute. Everything goes honey on flakes for a team that everyone fears again. Not surprisingly, it is the only team that has beaten both the first and second in the table.

With the exception of Fernando, who underwent surgery on his right knee two weeks ago, and Leo Santana, who suffers from his quadriceps, all the other players will be available for Javi Rodríguez.