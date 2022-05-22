Cartagena’s futsal hasn’t conquered Murcian territory in fifteen years, in its very diverse denominations, in a regular league match. The one at noon (Palacio de los Deportes, 1:00 p.m.) is the fiftieth chapter of the regional derbies between ElPozo Murcia and the now called Jimbee Cartagena. And perhaps one of the first in which the scale gives one more point of favoritism to visitors.

Duda, an eminence in Murcia, returns once again to what was his home with the Jimbee, which is far superior in classification to ElPozo. The meloneros defend the second position in the regular league and take no less than eleven points to the Murcians, with a game pending. Neither side speaks of favoritism, in any case.

It is good Doubt not to trust yourself. This break has been quite good for his team to recover energy, after a tight schedule and a season of real ordeal with injuries. Juanpi, Javivi and Andresito did not make it to today’s meeting, the latter two being the two top scorers on the squad. They are long-term injuries. This parenthesis, at least, has served to plug in the batteries of the reappeared Meira and to fully recover Jesús Izquierdo and Solano. On the way to this derby, another ex-chacutero has fallen like Fernando Drasler, due to a sprained ankle.

Drasler’s sprain



That ballast of going almost always below minimums, and the busy schedule, never helped the Jimbee this course. Duda’s have always risen from each blow, in any case. With all the problems, the meloneros still aspire to second place in the League and have dismantled great nightmares: they won on a complicated track like the one in Palma and defeated Movistar Inter after several years. Dreaming now of the machada in Murcia, therefore, is also possible for this Jimbee.

Only victory is worth the team from the capital, and although it sounds like a cliché, those of Giustozzi are playing for more than three points against Cartagena. A lot of trouble with the latest results that the red team is having to stay in the Top-8. The losing streak is brutal, only one point out of a possible twelve has led the butcher team to be able to see themselves out of the top eight, the defeat of Jaén and the draw of Santa Coloma will allow them to continue in a somewhat complicated position, since At this time Ribera Navarra is already ahead with a two-point lead after winning.

“You have to leave your soul”



In the butchers, the homegrown players Palazón and Miguel Ángel rise. Those who do return are Fernando and Marcel, who, already recovered, are going to be two important additions. Brightening up the season with this derby is something important for ElPozo and for his fans. “There are games where you have to leave your soul and this is one of those,” Alberto García said this week. In the current season there has only been one confrontation and it was in Cartagena with the result of 2-3 for ElPozo.

Due to all these antecedents, the Jimbee cannot trust its rival. The butchers, who were already able to emerge in Cartagena, have a winning gene and in meetings of this type they tend to come to a head. It happened again in the Spanish Cup, when the butchers stood in the final and caressed the title.