Today ElPozo wants to certify its improvement at home (GOL TV, 7:00 p.m.) against Palma Futsal in the second consecutive game that Giustozzi’s men will play at the Palacio de Deportes. It is a demanding clash between the fourth and sixth classified of the highest category of national futsal. It is the last duel of the first round. Today’s game is a preview of what these two same teams will play on the 26th, in Jerez de la Frontera, in one of the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup.

Giustozzi will once again have Argentine center Mati Rosa for the match against Palma, but not Leo Santana, who suffers from muscular discomfort in the soleus of his left leg. Within the Murcian squad there is a good atmosphere. Burela’s stumble is forgotten and the team has gained a lot of confidence with last Sunday’s agonizing victory against Industrias Santa Coloma (6-5).

THE MATCH The hole:

Juanjo, Darío Gil, Marcel, Fernando and Rafa Santos. Rest of the call: Molina, Matteus, Alberto García, Felipe Valerio, Taynan, Gadeia and Mati Rosa.

Palm:

Barrón, Tomaz, Eloy Rojas, Nunes and Higor. Rest of summoned: Fabio, Cainan, Pope, Mancuso, Marlon and Chaguinha.

Referees:

David Urdanoz and Alberto Sarabia.

Captain Fernando is back and the team will notice him game by game, Rafa Santos is going like a shot and Felipe Valerio is already a differential element. ElPozo and Palma Futsal have met 27 times in the First Division, since the 2008-09 season. Thirteen times they measured their strength in Murcia, with a favorable balance for the butcher team of eight wins, four draws and one loss. Last season, Palma tied at the Palacio (2-2) and ElPozo won in Mallorca (1-2). The Balearic Islands are now three points behind the Murcian team.