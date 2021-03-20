With little time to recover after last Thursday’s victory on penalties against Antequera in the Copa del Rey, ElPozo visits Jaén this afternoon (La Salobreja, 6.30 pm). A new scenario in which Diego Giustozzi’s pupils will seek a victory that confirms their improvement and continue to climb positions in the table. The Murcians had to suffer to win in the Cup and get into the ‘final four’ and they continue to take short, but safe steps.

The Argentine coach has not changed anything from last Thursday’s call and they all repeat. Giustozzi wants players who have just come out of injury, such as Felipe Valerio, ‘Cholo’ Salas or Pol Pacheco, to continue taking steps forward in their recovery. The team reaches the end of the games very depleted and needs to change that dynamic. The charcuteros ended up fused against O Parrulo, Ribera Navarra or Antequera and the intention is to recover the level of the beginning of the year, in which the team had its best moment.

A new quintet



The Murcian have been designing in recent weeks a new quintet that is giving good results. The mix of homegrown and Brazilian players seems the best option. They score more and fit less and that is the combination that has allowed them to beat Navarra and go to the next round in the Copa del Rey.

In front will be a team from Jaén, eleventh classified, which faces the clash with the intention of adding its second consecutive victory. Last day they won at the O Parrulo track (2-3) and the goal is to keep getting closer to eighth place. Dani Rodríguez’s team has not won in the last two games they have played in La Salobreja.