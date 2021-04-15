ElPozo returns to the league competition today after the national team break. The team opens matchday 27 by visiting Burela. Before the break I was on a roll. He chained five games without losing, four of them won. The Murcian expedition arrived yesterday in Lugo without its coach Diego Giustozzi. The Argentine, who tested negative for antigens, has not been able to travel due to having been in close contact with a positive one. Fran Serrejón, and it will not be the first time, will have to lead the team from the bench.

The squad has trained normally these days. Fernando and Alberto García were the last to join the team, as they played a double European commitment against Switzerland with Spain. Matteus, still limping, is doubtful for today’s appointment. For their part, Miguelín and Leo Santana are already part of the group. The contribution of both to the team is increasing.

An awkward visit



Fernando, very happy after his time in the national team, made it clear yesterday that “against Burela we will have a difficult game. Besides, lately they are playing better and at home they are complicated. However, the Granada-born added that “we” are at our best. We have a group that is working very well and we are going for the three points ».

The Galicians face the appointment with the intention of prolonging their dynamics of three matches in a row without losing to continue adding in their fight to get away from the relegation places to Second. Sito Rivera’s men cling to their good data as locals in recent days, as they have only fallen in one of the last five duels played in the Vista Alegre pavilion.