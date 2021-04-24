Objective: achieve the sixth consecutive victory, take third place and continue to grow. ElPozo, the best team of 2021, has leading numbers in recent days and today receives a BeSoccer Antequera who is the opposite. The malagueños are penultimate and have achieved only one point of the last fifteen [cuatro derrotas y un empate].

The Murcian team continues to recover troops. Giustozzi will be able to count on Felipe Valerio today. The Molinense Darío Gil will be the only doubt for the Argentine coach, who today will sit on the bench again, after two weeks apart for having maintained close contact with a positive. «The time has already passed by precaution of being outside. Now it’s time to return, with more enthusiasm and knowing that the group has not lowered its guard, “he said yesterday at a press conference, while adding that his players form” a mature group and although it was not possible to play in Burela, he was very sure from them. We know what we want and we are getting better and better, although it is true that with the breaks, and then playing four games in eight days, everything is very complicated ».

Giustozzi praised Antequera: «It is a hard-working team that will soon leave the lower zone. He has good players, but the dynamics are not positive. We must respect and continue doing what we know how to do, otherwise we will have a bad time.

The team led by Moli, which is second to last with 18 points in twenty-six games, cannot afford any more setbacks and will take to the court of the Palacio de los Deportes in Murcia to endorse their game with points. The university team will have to recover from the hard blow suffered last week in their fiefdom, where they could not score against O Parrulo, their direct rival in the fight for salvation. Antequera, however, drew at the Palace against ElPozo (3-3) at the end of regulation time in the Copa del Rey. The Murcians were better in the penalty shoot-out.

Jimbee’s tight win



Jimbee Cartagena beat Osasuna Magna (3-4). The team led by Duda got all three points thanks to goals from Waltinho, Solano, Juanpi and Dani Zurdo on their own goal, adding their second consecutive victory that keeps them in contention for the lead.