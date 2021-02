Indoor football Disarm a lazy O Parrulo and arrive at Saturday’s appointment against the leader Levante at the best time of the year Paradynski steals the ball from local Hélder. / Hugo Nidáguila

Fifth consecutive victory and fifth place shared with Barça, with two games less. ElPozo grows and grows. This Thursday, in a meeting without much history, because those of Diego Giustozzi wanted to compose the chronicle as if only they had played, the Murcian easily defeated an O Parrulo who did not do them any harm. It v