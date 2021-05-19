ElPozo is soul, claw and faith, above all. It does not matter that I arrive at the derby tired, melted, with the reserve light on. Nor that this is his most irregular season, hit by the hard schedules, the heavy quarantines and the infinite trips in vain to Galicia, in addition to the umpteenth skidding in the finals. Last night the day, the moment and the hour of an inappropriate derby arrived, without rest or respite for Giustozzi’s men. But the butchers threw slate, accurate blows, shield and magic, in the boots of the exalted Fernando and Alberto García. Enough shaker to beat a Jimbee Cartagena with a submachine gun but without enough aim or wick to win (3-2). Rested, energetic and dynamic Duda’s appeared at the beginning and end of the film. They started at full speed and added spice to the end. They fell with honor, at least, without lowering their arms. It was not enough to win at the Palacio de los Deportes in Murcia, hostile territory since 2007. The melon struggle continues, the noble zone is left behind.

THE HOLE Juanjo, Matteus, Paradysnki, Fernando and Rafa Santos -the starting quintet-, Darío Gil, Marcel, Leo Santana, Pol Pacheco, Miguelín, Cholo Salas and Alberto García. two

JIMBEE Chemi, Bebe, Mellado, Juanpi and Solano -initial quintet-, Jesús Izquierdo, Franklin, Marinovic, Luçao, Andresito, Waltinho, Avellino and Raúl Jerez. Goals: 1-0. Minute 9: Fernando. 2-0. Minute 12: Alberto García. 3-0. Minute 31: Miguelín, penalty. 3-1. Minute 33: Solano. 3-2. Minute 33: Andresito. Referees: Martínez Flores and Navarro Liza (Murcian). Yellow to Fernando, Marcel, Miguelín, Waltinho, Juanpi, Chemi, Mellado and Jesús Izquierdo. Track: Murcia Sports Palace. 1,100 spectators, 300 from Cartagena.

Nobody was surprised by the staging at the Palacio de los Deportes. Before the game, Duda promised his people rock and roll and Giustozzi, claw and slate. And so the backdrop was, as planned in advance: the Jimbee entered in sixth gear, dominant, balanced, and punch in hand. The butcher painting did not see that wave of intensity coming, at first surprised, overwhelmed, cornered and even a stranger in his own home.

The cartageneros rose like foam, proof that Juanjo proves you, pushed by the noisy 300 Cartagena in the stands. At times, strangers were heard much more than locals. The ElPozo players did not like that, enraged, imprecise. The butchers did not come out of the cave. The derby looked bad for the Murcians. A less than ideal staging. The expected one in the Jimbee, the usual machine gun team.

THE KEYS NO HIT The Cartagena came out in a whirlwind and forgave many clear occasions in the first minutes LOCAL PEGADA ElPozo took advantage of two errors by Luçao to hit hard in his first approaches STERILE FIGHT The visitors were able to draw at the end with Juanpi as goalkeeper-player, but they lacked precision

Duda’s were pure high voltage. For nine minutes they cornered ElPozo, goring to goring, shooting by land, sea and air to find the goal. Juanpi tried the electricity that characterizes him, Solano took out the rod a couple of times, in a classic half turn. And even Mellado broke a couple of lines, faithful to his leadership baton. Nor did he hit the Luçao key when he shot the stick. Many bullets and little target. Meanwhile, ElPozo without leaving the cave. Leo Santana saw it clearly, who made a couple of fuss asking for the support of his own.

Miguelín claimed responsibility by scoring the third penalty; Giustozzi’s men will be leaders if they win their postponed match against Barça this Saturday



The game was in one of those moments that derbies have. Big door or infirmary. Much ado about nothing for the Jimbee. ElPozo withstood the onslaught, in the shell, crouched, ready to draw its claws at any moment. Those of Duda did not take advantage of that initial swell to score. A forbidden license when you have the team that has done the best in 2021, not short of artillery either. The melon effervescence dropped like soda and the butchers got warm.

Slate and imprecision



The people of Cartagena lowered a couple of revolutions. Impossible to maintain the level. And ElPozo shook off that barrage with a stroke of the pen, with two goals in the blink of an eye. Luçao was wrong twice. Fernando appeared first to finish off completely only in the second, with delicacies included in the definition. Slate move from the throw-in. Big mistake of the Jimbee.

The 1-0 anesthetized Duda’s team, more imprecise and less fluid. He galloped into the open grave and lost the ball several times, much to the delight of the butcher. Another from Luçao cost 2-0. Alberto García stole his wallet, a real nightmare for visitors. The Sevillian wing caught flight in each present, increasingly grown and in confidence. He defined with great class in the second and did not put the third miraculously, in a Maradonian play that raised the Palace. Some caviar in the derby.

Incomplete comeback



Tangled, dazed, not at all thunderous at the start, the Jimbee was even able to get into the game shortly before half-time. But Bebe, grown up in the big moments, hit the post with a double penalty. Second wood for the melon trees. It was Jimbee’s turn to open cracks, expose himself and go on an adventure now. Great setting for ElPozo to finish the job. Giustozzi’s did not renounce it. We saw some intervention by Juanjo, always at the moment in the big events. A hand inside Marinovic’s area within half an hour was already the sentence for Jimbee. That gift was taken advantage of by Miguelín from the penalty spot. The Majorcan claimed, in view of its celebration. Like him there is only one.

The merit of the Jimbee was adding spice when no one expected it. Those of Duda died on the shore, at least, without throwing in the towel or giving up for dead. It is to fall with honor. Solano cut distances, in a mess of legs. And to the second Andresito, of fault (3-2). The game of five with Juanpi could give to scratch a point of faith. The Jimbee brushed against him. I endure ElPozo, without renouncing Alberto García’s poison. Giustozzi’s men climb, with one game less. Those of Duda fall to fourth place.