The Final Four of the Copa del Rey starts today in Santa Coloma with the dispute of the semifinals. Starting at 6.30 pm Levante and El Pozo will face off, two teams that are tied at the top of the First Division table. The team coached by Diego Giustozzi will seek its third Cup, after those it won in Seville in 2016, by beating Palma (3-2), and the one it raised the following year in Guadalajara, against Magna Gurpea in Navarre for the same result.

ElPozo recovers its A-face, with the return of Miguelín, Juanjo and Alberto García, and with Espindola as a possible novelty in the call. Diego Giustozzi recovers a team that arrives in top condition. The Murcians have not managed to win on the two occasions in which they have faced the Valencians this season. If he succeeds today, his rival in the final will be Santa Coloma or Inter, who play tonight, starting at 9:00 p.m.

It may be the last final for Miguelín as captain of ElPozo. His teammates would love for the Spaniard, in the year in which he abandons the charcuterie discipline, to be able to lift what would be his third Copa del Rey. Giustozzi has been clear in this regard. «I wish that Miguelín will be raising a title this campaign. He deserves it for all he has given to the club. The Argentine coach sees this year’s Final Four “very difficult”. “Any of the four teams that dispute it can be proclaimed champion,” says the Argentine.

There is no clear favorite. The Levant is in free fall. In the League, of the last fifteen possible points he has only added four. ElPozo is showing a disconcerting tone, as it is capable of winning the leader on its court and, later on, losing or drawing at the Palace with teams in the relegation zone.

The meeting can be seen in Europe and North Africa, since the signal has been requested by up to forty-five countries, so the appeal of Spanish futsal continues to cross borders. For Spain, the matches of this Copa del Rey will be televised by Teledeporte, which will cover the double appointment with a great display. Thus, the broadcast will begin half an hour before with the opinion of many professionals in this sport.

An exclusive ball



The sports firm Joma, which sponsors the futsal team and several teams in the league, has designed an exclusive ball for this event, a ball with the colors yellow and red. Juanjo, ElPozo goalkeeper, was in charge yesterday of presenting this new ball. El Pozo, again before a historic opportunity.