That the rhythm does not stop. ElPozo is looking today, starting at 6:00 p.m., for its fourth consecutive victory, which would make it climb to sixth place in the table, just two points behind Movistar Inter. The meeting, which corresponds to the eighth day, was postponed in its day and is played at the Palacio de los Deportes in Murcia, without television as a witness.

With little time, Giustozzi has only led one training session after Saturday’s victory against Santa Coloma, yesterday. The team is getting in shape thanks to the marathon of matches it is playing this month. So much activity is helping some players, such as Leo Santana, who is looking better and better, and Miguelín, who little by little begins to add minutes. The Argentine coach has made it clear that this is not the time to give anything away. ElPozo needs to score points and the season has reached that phase in which a good part of the teams’ aspirations are beginning to be decided.

Diego Giustozzi confessed yesterday that “this team is looking more and more like what I want. Now I feel that this is my team, in solidarity, that is capable of reversing a complicated situation and, above all, that it shows its face ». Regarding the rival this afternoon, he commented that “he is an opponent I like to play against, he is similar to us, the kind that demands you on the court, but it is clear that we are going to go for the three points.”

Leo Santana will not be. The Brazilian has a contusion in the distal third of the right fibula, which occurred on Saturday against Industrias Santa Coloma. Alberto García, who will undergo review this morning, is doubtful. But the rest of the template is available.

Juanjo returns to the national team



Yesterday, in addition, there were reasons for celebration, since the goal Juanjo, with whom ElPozo has not lost since he reappeared, has been called up again by Fede Vidal, national coach. Three Jimbee Cartagena players, Mellado, Bebe and Solano, have also been cited.

Jaén does not arrive in Murcia at its best. His last defeat against Osasuna Magna [tercera consecutiva] It has made him lose options to reach the ‘playoff’. February has been a black month for the interests of Andalusians. After playing against Jaén, ElPozo will continue with the marathon of matches that it has in the coming days. This Thursday, O’Parrulo is measured in Ferrol and two days later he will visit the leader Levante. You will travel directly to Valencia from Galicia. Then the break will come for the national team’s matches.