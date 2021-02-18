ElPozo was obliged to win yesterday on his return to the competition, after almost a month of arms crossed, and he succeeded. The important thing was to obtain the mathematical classification to play the Cup of Spain and he also got it. As a priority it was that the group, as it happened, felt comfortable on the field again.

THE HOLE Juanjo, Darío Gil, Pol Pacheco, Paradynski and Rafa Santos. They also played: Marcel, Cholo Salas, Felipe Valerio, Matteus, Fernan, Leo Santana. 0

CORDOVA Prieto, Caio, Boyos, Shimizu and Saura. They also played: Zequi, Pablo del Moral, Jesulito, Lucas Perin, Ricardo, Cordero, Manu Leal and Koseky. Goals: 1-0, minute 16, Rafa Santos. 2-0, minute 25, Fernan. 3-0, minute 40, Matteus. Referees: Delgado Sastre and Rabadán Sáinz (Valencian School). Good. Incidents: Postponed match on day 16, played at the Palacio de los Deportes in Murcia, behind closed doors.

Giustozzi’s team added three points in a match that will not go down in history, but which serves to regain illusion. You couldn’t ask for a lot of genius, given the circumstances of the last few weeks.

At times there was a lack of rhythm and some players were in poor shape, but the team showed that it is hungry, eager to take flight in an atypical season such as this one. In the field, the Brazilians are the ones who have more prominence, Miguelín, something strange, still does not have minutes despite the fact that, according to the club, he is recovered. Darío Gil, Fernan and Pol Pacheco do not fail their coach and the time they are on track they do well. Now it is their turn to continue adding points and the next appointment is just around the corner. It will be on Saturday, against Santa Coloma.

From less to more



Going back to yesterday’s game, it was weird. ElPozo came out to see them coming. Saura and Shimizu warned with two shots that Juanjo saved. The Murcian team dominated, but did not bite at the start. The minutes passed and ElPozo, somewhat slow and imprecise, breathed in the 16th minute when Rafa Santos scored the first. In the second part, he continued to control the game and he was cheering up little by little.

Marcel did not have his day and missed a clear chance, but the push from Murcia had its reward and the game turned on its head in the 25th minute, when Fernan, with a soft shot and in a parable, scored the second.

Diego Giustozzi did not want surprises and slept the game, but in the absence of three minutes Josan, Córdoba coach and former ElPozo, put Saura as a goalkeeper player. Matteus took the opportunity to close the game with a goal from his field.