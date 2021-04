Pol Pacheco gives Murcia another victory over the horn after a second part of madness in Valdepeñas ElPozo players celebrate the fourth goal, scored by Felipe Valerio, yesterday. / VIÑA ALBALI VALDEPEÑAS

ElPozo Murcia stormed the Virgen de la Cabeza pavilion on Thursday, a very complicated fiefdom. Valdepeñas did many things well, but in the end they gave in to the best team in the league at home. It was all decided in a few hectic last minutes. Giustozzi’s men gave life to their rival with schoolyard errors. Therefore, the victory