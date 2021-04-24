ElPozo Murcia beat BeSoccer UMA Antequera at the Murcia Sports Palace in a solid duel by the butcher team. The team led by Diego Giustozzi took all three points thanks to the Paradynski doublet and the many goals of Felipe Valerio, Fernando and Pol Pacheco, adding their sixth consecutive victory that allows them to be placed in the fourth place on the table, tied on points with third, Jimbee Cartagena. For their part, the Antequera suffer their fourth consecutive defeat and lose an opportunity to get closer to the permanent positions.

The Murcian squad came out in a rush, trying to get ahead on the scoreboard as soon as possible and generating several dangerous chances on the rival goal in the first minutes of the game. As time went by the antequeranos approached little by little to Juanjo’s goal. Both teams reached the equator of the first half without the score moving in an even clash.

In minute 15 Cholo Salas tried to open the can with a distant result that found no goal. It was Felipe Valerio who overtook Giustozzi’s men in the same minute after a long serve from Juanjo. Álex Fuentes tied the match in the absence of five seconds to rest at the end of a counterattack.

Shortly after starting the second part, Álex Fuentes scored again to put their own ahead for the first time in the match. The joy did not last long for Moli’s, since in the 23rd minute Paradynski after beating Cone after a heads up. Giustozzi’s men looked for the third and shortly after Cone made a good intervention to the shot of Felipe Valerio.

Fernando got the goal in minute 28, putting the rojillos ahead again. The locals put the fifth and first Paradynski in the 30th minute and then Pol Pacheco in the 32nd put the 5-2 in the light. With seven minutes remaining, the visitors closed the gap, after Javi Amorós took advantage of a foul by Álvarito to score. With four minutes remaining, Moli employed Álex Fuentes as goalkeeper-player intending to get closer on the scoreboard through the game of five, but the result no longer moved.