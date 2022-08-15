ElPozo Murcia Costa Cálida FS showed yesterday for the first time the collection of official shirts with which the players trained by Javi Rodríguez will face this new campaign that starts on September 10. Designed by the Joma brand, the Murcia squad will start wearing them today for the first pre-season friendly on the Córdoba Patrimonio track (8:30 p.m.). And they will be on sale in early September.

For this new season, the base is accompanied by a contrasting black part to the left of the elastic that covers the sleeve and the side. On this black background is the print of the ham, emblem of ElPozo Alimentación, sponsor of ElPozo Murcia Costa Cálida FS in its more than 30 years of history. On the other hand, as usual, the club crest appears on a woven label on the front for a touch of elegance.

The traditional colors of the team remain intact with the red and white kits, while the goalkeeper kit will be black. It is a collection of classic style t-shirts with a V-neck, a regular pattern and ribbing on the neck and cuffs for a more comfortable fit. Both have been made of interlock polyester, a smooth, resistant, light and breathable fabric, club sources highlighted.