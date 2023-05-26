Friday, May 26, 2023, 01:11



ElPozo is obliged to beat Jaén today and force the third game of the playoff quarterfinals for the league title. Otherwise, the season will end early. After losing 2-1 last Tuesday at the Olivo Arena, Javi Rodríguez’s team has run out of margin for error. To succeed he must improve his attack. The team has scored just six goals in its last four games.

Javi Rodríguez was clear yesterday at the pre-game press conference. «We are going to win and force the third game, we know what we are at stake and we want to do great things. The match is vital and we cannot afford to lose”, he said, while adding that “the fact that it may be the last game of the season and the last for some players at this club has to give us more motivation”.

On whether it could be considered a failure not to pass the tie, the Catalan coach was clear. «Failure is not losing a tie, it is not competing and we are competing. In any case it would be a bad season, but not beyond. According to Rodríguez, to beat Jaén today “you have to be more intense and forceful in attack, two good teams are playing and in the first game it was resolved by details.”