Happy start for ElPozo Murcia Costa Cálida. In a game like they hadn’t done in a long time, Javi Rodríguez’s disciples showed everything the Catalan wants this season: a lot of sobriety at the back, forcefulness when it comes to competing and dynamite to assault any fort. A win in Seville to start off well and host Movistar Inter next Saturday.

It didn’t take even twenty seconds for the visiting team to show their intentions, which did not let Betis think and this meant one goal after another, with an outstanding image and with players like Marlon who already draw a clear ownership. In attack, the Russian Niyazov, with hardly any training, has already shown that goal is his thing. Esteban is a power hammer and the ‘Emperor Rafa Santos, looser, showed his best virtue, which is nothing more than the goal.

The butchers began the game showing what they want this season to be, a strong team behind, pressing in the ten meters and above all a lot of verticality, the slow and predictable game of last year forgotten. With all this, Javi Rodríguez’ men began to generate danger from minute 1. Esteban put Molina to the test and the former ElPozo player responded well to the first two actions by the Murcians. Rafa Santos in minute 4, would send the ball to the post, warning again.

Marcel was the protagonist of the first minutes and was also the author of the first goal, the Brazilian faked a foul with a pass to Rafa Santos and when the barrier opened he released an accurate shot that beat Molina. They were the best minutes for the Murcians, but also with opportunities for the Béticos. But Edu Sousa showed a lot of security.

Marcel from the corner, put the leather in the area, where Rafa Santos headed and getting ahead of his marker got the second goal. The game was saved by Bruno García, local coach. He changed three players and tried so that those in the ham shirt did not play so easily in attack. But this did not solve anything. ElPozo held on for 0-2 until the break and then struck.

Niyazov was the protagonist in the third goal. ElPozo offered minutes to fall in love and achieved the 0-4 in an action of the four court players. Betis reacted and Pedro Toro scored. But it was only an anecdote. The visitors scored three more goals.